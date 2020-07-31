1 Killed, 3 Hurt in Suspected DUI Crash in Vista: Deputies

A man was killed in Vista Thursday night when a woman suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol crashed head-on into his car, deputies confirmed.

Just before 11 p.m., the DUI suspect – identified, for now, only as a 22-year-old woman – was driving her black Infiniti sedan westbound on West Vista Way, near Copper Avenue, with a passenger in her car.

At the same time, a 51-year-old man was driving his blue Chevrolet hatchback eastbound on West Vista Way, also accompanied by a passenger.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the woman in the Infinity slammed head-on into the Chevrolet. The man behind the wheel of the Chevrolet died at the scene. His passenger was taken to Palomar Medical Center with serious injuries.

SDSO deputies and Vista Fire Department crews tended to the injured at the scene.

The DUI suspect was taken to Palomar Medical Center, also with serious injuries. Her condition was unknown Friday morning. Her passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The crash is under investigation, but deputies said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Anyone with details on this crash can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.