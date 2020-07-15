1 Killed, 3 Hospitalized During Rollover Crash in National City

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized Tuesday night following a rollover crash in National City.

Police said that at about 9:20 p.m., a sliver Toyota pick-up had been traveling westbound on State Route 54 when for reasons still under investigation, it overturned. All four of the vehicle’s occupants were ejected from the truck and one male occupant was hit by another car, killing him.

The three other female occupants were taken to an area hospital with injuries that varied. Their exact conditions are unclear.

The name of the fatal victim has not been released.

Investigators shut down SR-54 westbound near Reo Drive for several hours as they assessed the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information on the incident is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol San Diego-area office at 858-293-6000.