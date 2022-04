One person was killed and two were injured in an SUV crash Monday afternoon in northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton.

The Jeep SUV crashed just after 4:15 p.m., according to the CHP. It was headed south before it hit the center divider, crossed northbound lanes and then hit a tree on the shoulder near Harbor Drive.

One passenger was killed, and the driver and another passenger were taken to a Mission Hospital in Orange County, the CHP said.

