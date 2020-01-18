bonsall

1 Killed, 1 Severely Injured in Bonsall Head-On Collision

A head-on collision in Bonsall Saturday night killed one and left another with life-threatening injuries.

North County Fire Protection District responded to reports of a head-on collision in the 5000 block of South Mission Road in Bonsall around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

First responders found two vehicles with major damage. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, trapped inside a vehicle, public information officer John Choi said.

A second person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center, Choi said.

Authorities told drivers to expect delays because the roadways would be blocked.

