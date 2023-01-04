1 Killed, 1 Injured in San Marcos Shooting That Forced Nearby School Into Lockdown; Suspect at Large

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in San Marcos that left one person dead and another injured, and forced a nearby elementary school into lockdown.

The shooting was reported at around 1:35 p.m. on West Borden Road east of North Las Posadas Road.

Both victims are men in their late teens or early 20s. One died at the hospital and the other is in critical condition, according to officials at the scene. Deputies are looking for a suspect but have not released a description.

Behind police tape along West Borden Road, patrol cars were seen surrounding a dark-colored SUV partially stopped on the curb of the street.

Nearby Paloma Elementary was placed on lockdown, according to San Marcos Unified School District spokesperson Amy Ventetuolo. The school is not open for regular session but is hosting a district winter camp program. About 40 kids were on campus at the time of the lockdown, Ventetuolo said.

The district was trying to reunite the children with their parents as of 3 p.m. It was also working with deputies to make sure the children don't witness any law enforcement activity, Ventetuolo said.