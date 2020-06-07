1 Killed, 1 Injured in Crash on I-15 Near Fallbrook

One motorist was killed and a woman was injured when their vehicle ran over the side of southbound Interstate 15 on Sunday, authorities said.

At 10:41 a.m., a vehicle drove off the freeway, just south of East Mission Road, and fell 150 feet below, rolling over several times, Capt. John Choi of North County Fire said.

Fire crews used a rope system to rescue the woman, who was taken to Palomar Medical Center. She is expected to survive her injuries.

An unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Choi said. It wasn't immediately clear which victim was the driver or passenger.

The crash tied up traffic on the East Mission on-ramp, according to fire officials.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.