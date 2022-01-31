1 Injured, 8 Displaced in City Heights Possible Arson

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries overnight in what is now being investigated as a possible arson at a City Heights apartment complex.

Firefighters were notified of the blaze at about 1:30 a.m. Monday at a structure on Highland Avenue, just down the street from Herbert Hoover High School, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Chris Babler. The apartment complex was evacuated and crews were able to knock down the fire in roughly 20 minutes.



Flames burned through two apartment units at the complex before firefighters were able to extinguish the threat. Video footage from the scene showed blackened, broken windows on the building’s second floor and burned clothes.

Eight people were displaced by the fire and one person was hospitalized in critical condition. No firefighters were injured.

Babler said one person was arrested in connection to the blaze and an arson investigation is underway. Authorities did not release the name of the individual detained.

It is unclear what caused the fire.