1 in Hospital After Crash Flips Car in National City Neighborhood

A woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in National City left her car overturned on its roof and another one mangled.

The driver was headed down E. Division Street near N. Drexel Avenue when she apparently lost consciousness and hit several parked cars, according to National City Police Department (NCPD) Sgt. Antonio Ybarra.

Her vehicle ended up upside down in westbound lanes of the street.

The woman was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with unknown injuries, NCPD said.

Alba Beltran, who lives on E. Division Street, heard the sound of the collision and raced outside. After noticing that someone was trapped in the overturned car, she called 911.

Beltran said she and a neighbor positioned themselves at opposite ends of the crash scene to try and redirect traffic until emergency responders arrived.

Thankfully, Beltran said, kids in the neighborhood are out of school. Had school been in session, the time of the crash aligned perfectly with the morning rush of families heading to school.

She said that cars frequently speed on that stretch of Division Street.



"The kids are always playing out here so we have to do something about it," Beltran said.

Police said drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash at this time.

No other information was available.

