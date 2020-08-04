1-Hour Flight: Alaska Airlines Adds Nonstop Route to Santa Barbara From San Diego

If you’re in San Diego but need to book it to Santa Barbara without all that California coast freeway traffic, a new nonstop flight from Alaska Airlines may be just the ticket.

San Diego International Airport announced Tuesday it would be adding a once daily, nonstop flight to the Santa Barbara Airport on Alaska Airlines beginning Nov. 20. The flight lasts just an hour, and ticket prices start at $99, per the Alaska Airlines website.

“We know there are many Santa Barbara residents and San Diegans that will be taking advantage of this intrastate route as both destinations have a lot to offer both the leisure and business traveler,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO.

This new route marks the 29th destination offered by Alaska Airlines from San Diego International Airport. In January 2020, Alaska Airlines added service from San Diego to Redmond, Oregon, and to San Luis Obispo, California.

Last month, the company added service from San Diego to Cancun, Mexico – which also starts on Nov. 20, and runs through April 12, 2021. A service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was also added, and that one starts on Nov. 21. Alaska Airlines also added a service from San Diego to Missoula, Montana, which starts on March 11, 2021.

By the way, the driving distance from downtown San Diego to the heart of Santa Barbara (via Interstate 5 and U.S. Route 101) is about 220 miles. Without heavy traffic, that drive typically takes about 3.5 hours.