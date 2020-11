San Diego police were on the scene of a shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter that left one person hospitalized Thursday night.

One person was shot at around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and E Street, according to SDPD.

The victim was taken to the hospital. the severity of their injuries was unknown, SDPD said.

No other information was available.

