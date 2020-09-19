1 Hospitalized, 8 Displaced in El Cajon House Fire

One person was hospitalized early Saturday after a two-alarm fire sparked at an El Cajon house, forcing eight people out of their home.

The Heartland Fire & Rescue Department said it received a call of the blaze at about 3:20 a.m. at a home on the 1700 block of Hacienda Pl. There, firefighters encountered flames ripping through the home and they called for a second alarm.

Video of the overnight firefight showed bright, orange flames inside the house as crews worked to extinguish them. Crews were able to douse the fire and as of 7 a.m., firefighters remained on the scene to clean what was left of the scene.

One person was injured and 8 were displaced after a house fire in #ElCajon @heartlandfire pic.twitter.com/GbzcG0PWuA — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) September 19, 2020

One person who was in the home at the time of the fire was taken to an area hospital, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue. The extent of that person’s injuries is unclear.

A total of eight people and a dog were displaced as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.