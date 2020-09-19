1 Hospitalized, 8 Displaced in El Cajon House Fire

One person was hospitalized early Saturday after a two-alarm fire sparked at an El Cajon house, forcing eight people out of their home.
The Heartland Fire & Rescue Department said it received a call of the blaze at about 3:20 a.m. at a home on the 1700 block of Hacienda Pl. There, firefighters encountered flames ripping through the home and they called for a second alarm.
Video of the overnight firefight showed bright, orange flames inside the house as crews worked to extinguish them. Crews were able to douse the fire and as of 7 a.m., firefighters remained on the scene to clean what was left of the scene.
One person who was in the home at the time of the fire was taken to an area hospital, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue. The extent of that person’s injuries is unclear.
A total of eight people and a dog were displaced as a result of the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.