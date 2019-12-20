1 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on I-8 in Mission Valley

At least one person is dead after a vehicle merged onto a freeway in Mission Valley in the wrong direction and crashed head-on into another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol.

A driver was traveling southbound on Interstate 805 and merged onto Interstate 8 in the wrong direction -- heading eastbound in westbound lanes -- shortly before the crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Others called 911 to report the wrong-way driver but it was too late. Moments later, the vehicle crashed head-on into another car, CHP said.

One person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. It was not clear if that person later died or if there was another injury in the crash. NBC 7 is working to gather more information.

Footage of the scene showed a truck with its bumper hanging off and a tire ripped from the axle. The other vehicle had a hole in the driver's side windshield.

It was not clear why the driver merged onto I-8 in the wrong direction.

The crash temporarily closed lanes as CHP investigated the circumstances. All lanes were reopened before 3 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released. Please refresh this page for the latest.