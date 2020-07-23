1 Dead in University Heights Fight: Police

A man died Thursday morning after getting into some sort of fight with another man in San Diego’s University Heights area, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department said someone called 911 just after 3:45 a.m. to report two men fighting outside, near Howard Avenue and University Street.

When officers arrived, they found both men at the scene. One was on the ground, critically injured. The other man was detained.

The SDPD said officers tried to help the man who was hurt but he died soon thereafter.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the case. No one else was hurt.

No further details were immediately released.