1 Dead in Shooting at Oceanside's John Landes Park

One person was killed in a shooting at a park in Oceanside overnight, prompting an investigation Thursday morning, police said.

A caller told Oceanside police they heard shots were fired in John Landes Park near College Boulevard and Thunder Avenue just after midnight OPD spokesperson Jennifer Atenza said.

At the north end of the park, police found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest, Atenza said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not yet known. Investigators, including evidence collectors, could be seen at the park, which was cordoned off with police tape.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.