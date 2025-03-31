1 dead in Mira Mesa house fire, SDFD says

A woman died, and two others were able to escape a fire at a home in Mira Mesa early Monday, the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department told NBC 7.

Firefighters arrived at a home at around 2:30 a.m. at 10825 Westonhill Drive, near the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard, in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The Battalion Chief told NBC 7 the entire home was engulfed in thick smoke and flames and said it looked like the fire started in one of the bedrooms in the back of the house, which burned right through part of the roof. Because the bedroom was closed, the fire was fairly contained. Two other women were awakened by the smell of smoke and got out quickly, the chief said.

There were 30 personnel assigned to the fire, including four engines, one truck, and one medic, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the fire were unknown.