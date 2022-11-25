1 Dead in Head-On Crash on SR-78 in Ramona, SigAlert Issued

At least one person has died in a head-on crash in Ramona on Friday, California Highway Patrol said.

Two cars crashed just before 5 a.m. on state Route 78 near Rancho Santa Fe Court, CHP said.

One person died at the scene and a second person was injured, according to CHP communications. The condition of the second person was not known. It was also not immediately clear what caused the crash.

A SigAlert was issued for SR-78 in both directions at about 5:15 a.m. with no estimated reopening time.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.