1 Dead in Fiery Crash on I-8 in La Mesa

One person was killed after a vehicle crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 8 in La Mesa Monday morning.

The vehicle lost control and crashed into a pole alongside eastbound I-8 just west of Spring Street at about 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. Witnesses told police the vehicle ignited and flames overtook the vehicle.

At least one person died in the crash, according to CHP communications. It was unclear if any others were in the vehicle.

The scorched car could be seen crashed into a pole on an embankment along the freeway. The car was on the opposite side of a guardrail. Details about how the car came to rest in that position were unclear.

One lane of eastbound I-8 was closed due to the crash, according to NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Ashley Matthews.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for the latest information.