Authorities said Friday a driver was killed in a fiery crash in Vista.

The single-car crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night in an area near South Santa Fe Avenue and Buena Creek Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle for unknown reasons veered off the roadway, crashed into a ditch and ignited in flames.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol played a factor, CHP said.

No other information was immediately available, including the identity of the driver.