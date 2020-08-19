1 Dead in Crash With Pole, 2nd Car Near San Diego Airport

A driver died Wednesday in a crash with another vehicle and a light pole on a busy stretch of roadway near the San Diego International Airport.

Details were scarce about the deadly crash that occurred at about 10:30 a.m. just outside the U.S. Coast Guard San Diego Sector facility on N. Harbor Drive near Laurel Street, Harbor Police Department Officer T.D. De La Pena said.

"At this point, all we can tell is there was a collision. One of the vehicles hit and shattered a light pole out in front of the coast guard station and that vehicle came to rest about 50 yards from where that light pole was," De La Pena said.

SDPD Officers are assisting Harbor PD with a fatal traffic collision in the 2700 block of North Harbor Drive.



Expect delays and please avoid the area.

At the scene, a blue sedan could be seen with damage to its front hood. The roof appeared to have been cut off. Nearby, a light pole was split in two and debris was scattered across Harbor Drive.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue, medics were called to help a person trapped inside the wreckage of a vehicle.

Before first responders arrived, bystanders were giving CPR to the driver, Pena said.

Unfortunately, the person did not survive, SDFD said.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured. Pena said he was questioned by police and allowed to leave the scene.

A traffic incident on Harbor Dr. has slowed traffic both east and westbound from Laurel St. to the Rental Car Access Road. Please allow extra time if traveling to/from the airport.

A stretch of N. Harbor Drive, which is a main thoroughfare to access the San Diego International Airport, was shut down for about three hours due to police activity.

Airport officials said the incident was affecting traffic around the airport.

It was unclear what caused the crash or if there were any contributing factors.

No other information was available.