A SigAlert has been issued on Interstate 8 in Alpine after a deadly crash, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at about 8:40 a.m on eastbound Interstate 8 near Tavern Road.

Details of the crash remain unclear but California Highway Patrol communications indicated at least one person had died.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.