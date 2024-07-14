Oceanside

1 dead after vehicle drives off SR-78 in Oceanside, crashes into building

By City News Service

One person was killed Saturday after a vehicle unexpectedly turned off a highway and crashed into a building in Oceanside, police said.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday when the driver lost control of the vehicle, exited state Route 78 and crashed near the 3800 block of Plaza Drive, a public information officer with the Oceanside Police Department told City News Service.

One person was found dead inside the vehicle and another person was taken to a hospital. The condition of the surviving victim was not immediately available, and it was unclear whether it was the driver or a passenger who was killed.

A homeless encampment is located near the crash site, but it was unclear if anyone in the encampment was injured.

The cause of the accident was unclear.

