1 dead after shooting in Oceanside, suspect at large

By Danielle Smith

Patroll car of Oceanside Police
A person was shot and killed Saturday evening in Oceanside, authorities said.

The incident occurred at North Redondo Drive and Vandegrift Boulevard, according to Oceanside Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Atenza.

The suspect is still at large, police said.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information.

