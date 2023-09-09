1 dead after shooting in Oceanside, suspect at large

A person was shot and killed Saturday evening in Oceanside, authorities said.

The incident occurred at North Redondo Drive and Vandegrift Boulevard, according to Oceanside Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Atenza.

The suspect is still at large, police said.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to the public.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information.