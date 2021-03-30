1 Dead After Shooting in Mt. Hope Home: SDPD

A shooting death investigation is underway in Mt. Hope after a man was shot during what was reported to police as an attempted home invasion, SDPD confirmed Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 9:15 p.m. on 43rd Street, south of Market Street.

A resident called 911 and told dispatchers he shot and killed a person after they broke into his home, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

Medics responded and gave CPR to the person who was shot, but they did not survive. Buttle said homicide investigators were called to the scene but stopped short of categorizing the incident as a homicide investigation.

