Man Dead After Fight in Lemon Grove, Prompting Homicide Investigation

A man died Monday after a fight at an apartment in Lemon Grove, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
San Diego County deputies responded to reports of a fight and found a 51-year-old man in "medical distress" in an apartment on Grove Street around 2 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies have detained a 32-year-old man, who they believe was in a fight with the victim, SDSO said.
When deputies were first called, a stabbing was reported.
"At this point it appears the alleged stabbing is unfounded, but a physical altercation did occur," Lt. Chris Steffen said.
The cause of death and the motive are still under investigation. Neither the victim nor the suspect's name were released.