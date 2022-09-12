Man Dead After Fight in Lemon Grove, Prompting Homicide Investigation

A man died Monday after a fight at an apartment in Lemon Grove, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

San Diego County deputies responded to reports of a fight and found a 51-year-old man in "medical distress" in an apartment on Grove Street around 2 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have detained a 32-year-old man, who they believe was in a fight with the victim, SDSO said.

When deputies were first called, a stabbing was reported.

"At this point it appears the alleged stabbing is unfounded, but a physical altercation did occur," Lt. Chris Steffen said.

The cause of death and the motive are still under investigation. Neither the victim nor the suspect's name were released.