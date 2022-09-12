San Diego

Man Dead After Fight in Lemon Grove, Prompting Homicide Investigation

By City News Service

File photo of a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy vehicle at a crime scene.
NBC 7

A man died Monday after a fight at an apartment in Lemon Grove, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

San Diego County deputies responded to reports of a fight and found a 51-year-old man in "medical distress" in an apartment on Grove Street around 2 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have detained a 32-year-old man, who they believe was in a fight with the victim, SDSO said.

When deputies were first called, a stabbing was reported.

"At this point it appears the alleged stabbing is unfounded, but a physical altercation did occur," Lt. Chris Steffen said.

The cause of death and the motive are still under investigation. Neither the victim nor the suspect's name were released.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSDSOLEMON GROVE
