1 Dead After Crash With Fire Hydrant Near El Cajon

The driver's car for unknown reasons veered across Dehesa Road and struck a fire hydrant

A man was killed this morning when his car struck a fire hydrant and overturned off the side of a rural road east of El Cajon.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Dehesa Road, west of Sloane Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The driver was westbound on Dehesa Road when, for unknown reasons, his 2001 Toyota Camry crossed into the eastbound lanes, then struck a fire hydrant on the south side of the road and overturned, Garrow said.

The motorist, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

