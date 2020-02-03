1 Dead After Boat Capsizes Off Imperial Beach in Apparent Smuggling Attempt

A boat capsized during an apparent smuggling attempt early Monday morning, resulting in one death and the arrest of a half-dozen people, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

At 2:30 a.m., the Joint Harbor Operation Center spotted a “suspicious vessel” off the coast of Imperial Beach. The agency said the boat may have had engine problems in the high surf.

A few minutes later, the center noticed the vessel had capsized, so it called Border Patrol.

Border Patrol agents responded to the scene and found seven people on the beach. Two of them needed medical attention and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to Border Patrol.

Once at the hospital, officials confirmed one of the two people had died. The second person remained at the hospital for an unknown injury, agents said.

Border Patrol arrested the remaining five people aboard the vessel for allegedly entering the country illegally. The group was taken to a nearby Border Patrol station.

The boat’s driver may face criminal charges in the reported smuggling attempt.