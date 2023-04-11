1 Dead After Being Hit by COASTER Train in Carlsbad

A man died Tuesday night after he was hit by a COASTER train in Carlsbad.

Witnessed told NBC 7 the victim and three friends, who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, were jumping back and forth over the tracks ahead of the northbound train near Tamarack Avenue. They said they heard the train begin to slow as it sounded its horn several times.

The victim has not been identified.

NBC 7 reached out to the North County Transit District for more information and has not heard back. We also asked the agency about another pedestrian fatality in the same area on April 2.

The NCTD alerted passengers about suspended service between the Oceanside Transit Center and Poinsettia Station. A bus was arranged to take passengers from Oceanside to Poinsettia Station, where another train was waiting to continue the trip south, according to the NCTD.