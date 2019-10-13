1 dead, 5 Injured in Logan Heights House Fire

One person is dead and five others are injured after a fire ripped through a house in Logan Heights. NBC 7's Chris Chan has more. (Published Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019)

One Person is Dead After a Fire Ripped Through a House in Logan Heights

One person is dead, and five others are hospitalized after a fire ripped through a house in Logan Heights, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

At 4:24 a.m. SDFD responded to reports of a house fire with people trapped inside 3114 Clay Avenue.

"Due to the intense fire conditions, it took a little while for us to get it knocked down and get in there and get those victims out," said Steve Salaz, SDFD Battalion Chief.

A total of six people were recovered from the home. One victim was found dead at the scene, officials confirm.

Several of the victims required CPR from firefighters on scene. Five of the victims were transported to UC San Diego Regional Burn Center, according to Salaz.

The victim’s conditions are unknown.

The fire was knocked down around 4:52 a.m.

Officials closed Clay Ave. for several hours as they conduct their investigation.

The cause of fire is unknown.

No other information was available.

