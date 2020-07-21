1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Multi-Crash Near San Diego Mesa College

One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash near San Diego Mesa College left several vehicles mangled in Clairemont on Tuesday.

At least three vehicles were involved in the deadly crash at about 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Marlesta Drive and Genesee Avenue, SDPD Officer Dwayne Voss said.

"Officers upon arrival obviously realized it was a serious crash by the looks, serious damage to all vehicles," Voss said.

Police believe a small SUV was traveling southbound on Genesee Avenue when, for unknown reasons, it crossed over the center line, crashing into a silver car going northbound. The two vehicles drifted and crashed into a white car, crushing the silver car in between.

The driver of the silver vehicle was declared dead at the scene, Voss said. Three others, including the driver of the SUV, were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital to be treated for various injuries and were expected to survive.

Several minor crashes occurred as a result of the original crash but none resulted in significant injuries, Voss said.

At the scene, three cars were visibly mangled and debris was scattered across the roadway. An SUV was rolled over.

A SigAlert was issued for the area shortly after the crash. The road remained closed at about 4 p.m. Tuesday and was expected to be closed for several more hours, Voss said.

SDPD had not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.

No other information was available.