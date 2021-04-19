1 Dead, 2 Injured in Solo Jeep Crash on I-15

One man died and two others were injured Monday when the Jeep Wrangler they were in crashed into a tree on Interstate 15 near MCAS Miramar.

The Jeep was headed southbound on I-15 north of Miramar Way just after 4 p.m. when it drove off the interstate and collided with a tree, according to the CHP.

One of the passengers, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The conditions of the injured passengers were not detailed.

No other information was available.

