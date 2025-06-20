San Diego Police Department

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Kearny Mesa hookah lounge

A homicide investigation outside a hookah lounge in Kearny Mesa on June 20, 2025.
OnScene.TV

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a parking lot in Kearny Mesa overnight Friday.

The shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. outside the Nara Ultra Hookah Lounge on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard east of Convoy Street. San Diego police confirmed that two individuals were struck by gunfire and one man died. The status of the other individual was not disclosed.

San Diego police homicide detectives were at the scene Friday morning to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

