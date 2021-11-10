OCEANSIDE

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Oceanside

Several people have been detained in connection to the shooting, police said

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital Wednesday after shots were fired in Oceanside.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers from the Oceanside Police Department responded to calls of gunshots near the 300 block of Moonstone Way. There, a man was found dead at the scene.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to witness descriptions, OPD stopped an unknown vehicle near State Route 78 and Douglas Drive that allegedly drove away from the scene.

One of the six people in the vehicle had a reported gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital via helicopter. Police said the unidentified person is in stable condition.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: County Reports 412 Cases, 9 New Deaths

San Diego 21 mins ago

Autopsy: COVID-19 Caused Death of Jail Inmate

Detectives detained several people in relation to the incident. No other information was released.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDESan Diego CountyshootingNorth CountyInvestigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us