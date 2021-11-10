1 Dead, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Oceanside

One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital Wednesday after shots were fired in Oceanside.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers from the Oceanside Police Department responded to calls of gunshots near the 300 block of Moonstone Way. There, a man was found dead at the scene.

According to witness descriptions, OPD stopped an unknown vehicle near State Route 78 and Douglas Drive that allegedly drove away from the scene.

One of the six people in the vehicle had a reported gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital via helicopter. Police said the unidentified person is in stable condition.

Detectives detained several people in relation to the incident. No other information was released.