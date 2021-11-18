1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured in San Marcos Shooting

Deputies Thursday are looking for a suspect of a San Marcos shooting that killed one man and left another man in critical condition.
Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds after a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of La Rosa Drive around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Paramedics arrived on scene to treat the victims. One victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver reported.
Deputies used a law enforcement helicopter to search the area for a suspect but did not locate anyone, SDSO said.
No other information was released, including a description of the suspect or suspects. The sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the incident.
