SDFD Rescues Woman Trapped in Burning Home in North Park: SDFD

Firefighters rescued a woman trapped inside a burning home in North Park Tuesday night, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

Firefighters were called to a single-family home at 3553 Alabama Street just before 9 p.m. When they arrived flames and smoke were visible from the street.

SDFD said a woman who was trapped inside was rescued and taken to an area hospital.

A San Diego Gas and Electric crew was also called ot the scene.

#Northpark one woman is hospitalized after she is rescued from her burning home #NBC7 at 11 pic.twitter.com/hBVP5BV4Zr — Dave Summers (@DaveSummersNBC7) August 28, 2019

No other information was available.

