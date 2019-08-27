SDFD Rescues Woman Trapped in Burning Home in North Park: SDFD

Firefighters rescued a woman trapped inside a burning home in North Park Tuesday night, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.
Firefighters were called to a single-family home at 3553 Alabama Street just before 9 p.m. When they arrived flames and smoke were visible from the street.
SDFD said a woman who was trapped inside was rescued and taken to an area hospital.
A San Diego Gas and Electric crew was also called ot the scene.
No other information was available.
