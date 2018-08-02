1 Trapped in Three-Car Crash Involving Semi on SR-15

A person was trapped inside a car in a three-car crash involving a semitruck Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on southbound state Route 15 at the state Route 94 interchange, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

One person was trapped and had to be extricated, he said.

At least one person in the crash suffered a head injury, according to the CHP.

The crash blocked the No. 1 and 2 lanes on SR-15.

