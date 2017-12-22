1 Trapped in SUV Collision with Truck on I-805 at Palm

An SUV collided with a U.S. Postal Service truck on southbound I-805 near Palm Avenue Friday.

The collision happened just before noon but has caused delays in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was reported trapped in the wreckage, the CHP said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to help remove the person trapped. Officials said the person was “pretty well pinned.”

The driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital with major head trauma and chest trauma.



The off-ramp from southbound I-805 to Palm Avenue was closed for approximately an hour.

A SigAlert has been issued but should be lifted by 2 p.m., CHP officers said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.