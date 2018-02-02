Witness Pulls Kids from Wreck of 2-Car Crash in University City

NBC 7's Alex Presha reports from the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left debris scattered throughout the roadway. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

Emergency responders had to rescue at least one person trapped in the wreckage of a two-car accident in University City.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said that the vehicles were involved in a collision on Miramar Road just before 6:30 p.m.

One witness told NBC 7 that a car driving westbound on Miramar Road took a sudden sharp left turn, crossed over the median and struck an oncoming van.

The collision sent car parts and debris flying from the point of impact. An entire engine block was separated from one of the cars due to the forceful collision.

The witness said he ran over and pulled two children out of the van, but was unable to help their parents who had to be freed by emergency responders.

Those two passengers and the driver of the other car, who was ejected from the vehicle in the collision, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No other information was available.

