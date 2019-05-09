A photo of the scene of the crash in Talmadge on May 9, 2019.

A father who suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving his son to school Thursday morning plowed his SUV into a home in Talmadge.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters said the father crashed his black SUV into a single-story home along Monroe Avenue, near 52nd Street and Dawson Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

Because the father was experiencing medical issues, he was unable to immediately get himself out of the SUV following the crash. SDFD firefighters worked to remove him from the wreckage.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the boy was unharmed. He was up and walking around with his backpack on when his mother picked him up from the scene of the crash.

A structural engineer was called to the scene, as the home sustained heavy damage.

The SUV slammed through a neighbor’s wooden fence and crossed a small alley between the homes before crashing into the home’s porch. Pieces of wood and debris from the fence and home could be seen scattered in the area.

Neighbors told NBC 7 the collision sounded like "an explosion."

No further details were immediately released.