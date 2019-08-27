1 Stabbed in Old Town; NB I-5/EB I-8 Interchange Closed

At least one person was stabbed in an altercation in Old Town, and police blocked off a nearby freeway ramp so they could investigate.

The San Diego Police Department said a fight broke out at around 6:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Morena Boulevard.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing and found one person with stab wounds to their chest at the scene, according to SDPD. Police said that victim's injuries are life-threatening.

A second person was injured in the altercation, but the specifics of their injuries are unknown.

Caltrans said the interchange from northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound I-8, and the westbound I-8 off-ramp at Morena Boulevard were closed due to police activity. SDPD said the off-ramp from northbound I-5 to Morena Boulevard was also closed.

No other information was available.

