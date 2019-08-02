1 Shot in Chollas Creek: PD

A person was shot near Chollas Creek Friday afternoon, San Diego police confirmed.

The shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m. at University Avenue and 52nd Street.

The San Diego Police Department said one victim had been wounded; that person was taken to a local hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.

Officers have launched their investigation into the shooting and, for now, have shut down portions University Avenue. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.