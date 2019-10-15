1 Rescued After Getting Stuck on La Jolla Cliff in Pitch Darkness

NBC 7 photojournalist Angelos Papazis caught fire crews and lifeguards who were trying to help a person after they fell down a cliff above Black's Beach. (Published 4 hours ago)

First responders rescued a person in the dark Tuesday morning who became stuck on the cliffs over Black's Beach in La Jolla.

Nearly two dozen San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters and lifeguards and a rescue helicopter responded to the call at about 4:20 a.m.

One person was injured in a fall, according to fire dispatchers.

Rescue crews were able to reach the person and hoist him into the helicopter, which transported the patient to Scripps La Jolla for treatment, firefighters said. The person's condition was not known.

A firefighter at the scene said the 911 caller reported two or three more people could be with the injured person, but firefighters believe they were able to make it off the cliff on foot.

The scene was cleared just before 5:30 a.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.