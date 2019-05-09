1 Person Shot in Spring Valley Neighborhood

Deputies responded overnight to a shooting in a Spring Valley neighborhood that left one person injured.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Harness and Presioca streets, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital. The severity of the person's injuries was unknown.

Late Wednesday, SDSO did not have information on a suspect.

No other information was available.

