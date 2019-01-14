1 Person Found Shot at Downtown Apartment Complex

A person was found with a gunshot wound inside a downtown apartment complex blocks from Petco Park Monday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

Several people called SDPD to report gunshots at the Strata apartment complex on 10th Avenue and Market Street at about 5:45 a.m. Monday, SDPD officer Dino Delimitros said.

Inside a unit on the fourth floor of the high-rise complex, officers found a person with at least one gunshot wound.

A witness said he saw medics placing gauze on a man's head as they rushed him out of the complex at the UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest. The victim's condition was not known.

SDPD did not have information on a suspect.

Officers were locking down the area for an investigation into the shooting.

At 6:30 a.m., Market Street between 9th and 10th avenues was shut down in both directions and a Sig Alert was issued for several hours.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.