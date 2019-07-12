Woman Injured in Apartment Fire in Spring Valley

One person was sent to a hospital after a fire was reported at an apartment complex in Spring Valley, according to San Miguel Fire and Rescue.

The fire was reported around 9:40 p.m. Friday night at the 9000 block of Jamacha Road. It was contained around 10:50 p.m.

San Miguel Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and evacuated residents at the apartment complex.

Officials report that the fire started in a bedroom at a downstairs unit where eight family members lived.

The victim was reported to be a woman in her 30's and transported to UCSD Burn Center for burn injuries, Craig said.

No information was given on the extent of her injuries.

The Red Cross is at the scene assisting those who were displaced.

San Miguel Fire and Rescue, Heartland Fire and Rescue, and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department are at the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.