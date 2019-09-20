Suspect Sought in Deadly Shooting at Illegal El Cajon Pot Shop

You are watching a live feed of NBC 7 News Today in the player above. This story will be combined with other top stories, weather and traffic. Watch weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m.



Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect who fatally shot a man at an illegal marijuana dispensary in El Cajon, police said.

Gunshots were reported coming from the business near the intersection of Douglas and Van Houten avenues at about 11:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses told police they heard two men were arguing when one person whipped out a handgun and shot the other.

The El Cajon Police Department arrived on scene and found a person with gunshot wounds on the ground inside the store. The man was pronounced dead shortly after, ECPD said.

The suspect took off from the dispensary on a blue motorcycle. He was wearing a black shirt with the word "security" on it but police did not disclose if they believed him to be employed by the dispensary.

ECPD said the suspect should be considered "armed and dangerous." He was described as 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing tan pants when he fled the scene, according to police.

Officers were still investigating whether the victim was an employee or a customer of the store as well. It was not clear if the two men knew each other.

An area outside the business was shut down for the investigation. Police said they would likely be there for several more hours.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.