1 Medevaced from Scene of Crash in Fallbrook

One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash in Fallbrook.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Olive Hill Road and Burma Road, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The CHP said one car ended up in a ditch about 150 feet off the roadway.

It is unknown if any other people were injured in the crash

No other information was available.

