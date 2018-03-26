1 Medevaced from Scene of Crash in Fallbrook - NBC 7 San Diego
1 Medevaced from Scene of Crash in Fallbrook

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    One person had to be airlifted to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash in Fallbrook.

    The crash happened at around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Olive Hill Road and Burma Road, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

    The CHP said one car ended up in a ditch about 150 feet off the roadway.

    It is unknown if any other people were injured in the crash

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

