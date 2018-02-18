Man Drives Onto Sidewalk, Seriously Injures Woman in Valencia Park - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Man Drives Onto Sidewalk, Seriously Injures Woman in Valencia Park

Alcohol and drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision

By Brie Stimson

Published at 8:09 PM PST on Feb 18, 2018 | Updated at 11:30 PM PST on Feb 18, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		99826
    2
    Germany    		95418
    3
    Canada    		55616
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Deadly Crash Among Several in County

    One person was killed in a multi-car crash in Scripps Ranch. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports.

    (Published Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018)

    A woman is in the hospital with major leg injuries after a 52-year-old man crossed several lanes of traffic and drove onto the sidewalk, striking her Sunday afternoon. The crash happened in the 5200 block of Imperial Ave. 

    Neighbor Erica Cruz-Padilla heard the crash and ran outside to see what was going on.

    "I guess they dragged her to that driveway right there where the clothes and the shoes is, and she had shorts on and you could actually see her ankle exposed to the bone," Cruz-Padilla told NBC 7. 

    The driver also hit a power transformer, causing more than 100 customers to lose power. 

    The driver ran from the scene but was taken into custody by police.

    The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the incident. 


    Connect With Us
    AdChoices