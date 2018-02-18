One person was killed in a multi-car crash in Scripps Ranch. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports.

A woman is in the hospital with major leg injuries after a 52-year-old man crossed several lanes of traffic and drove onto the sidewalk, striking her Sunday afternoon. The crash happened in the 5200 block of Imperial Ave.

Neighbor Erica Cruz-Padilla heard the crash and ran outside to see what was going on.

"I guess they dragged her to that driveway right there where the clothes and the shoes is, and she had shorts on and you could actually see her ankle exposed to the bone," Cruz-Padilla told NBC 7.

The driver also hit a power transformer, causing more than 100 customers to lose power.

The driver ran from the scene but was taken into custody by police.

The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the incident.






