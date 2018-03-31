1 Killed in Ramona After Medical Emergency While Driving

A driver in his 60s was killed after he lost control of his pick-up truck in Ramona, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. at Pamo Road and Burma Sunday while the man and two passengers were returning from turkey hunting.

The driver had a medical emergency, according to CHP.

The passengers helped the driver out after the truck overturned. His breathing was labored, and he died a short time later.

It is unclear if he died due to his injuries or the medical emergency.

The man’s name has not been released at this time.

No other information was available.

