1 Shot, Killed Behind 24 Hour Fitness in Midway District

A man was shot and killed outside a fitness center in San Diego’s Midway District Sunday.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) received a call that shots were heard near the 24 Hour Fitness in the 3600 block of Midway Drive, near the busy intersection of Sports Arena and West Point Loma boulevards, just before 10:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds, SDPD said. The man was pronounced dead shortly after.

A suspect has not been taken into custody.

At about 12:15 p.m., a SWAT team was called to the area near the intersection of Upas and Ray streets in North Park where a suspect was barricaded inside an apartment, SDPD said. It was not confirmed if the barricaded suspect was related to the shooting in the Midway District.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.