One person was killed in Clairemont Thursday when a driver drifted off Interstate 805 and slammed into a tree on the freeway’s shoulder.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver veered off northbound I-805 near Balboa Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. for unknown reasons. After plowing into a tree, one person was trapped inside the crashed car.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) officials arrived at the scene and began pulling the person from the wreckage. Twenty minutes later, officials confirmed one person had died in the accident.

The CHP later identified the victim as a 47-year-old female from San Diego. It is unknown if the driver was drunk or was experiencing a medical incident before losing control of her vehicle, according to the CHP.

The CHP issued a traffic alert for the area at 11:30 a.m., in effect for about an hour.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.